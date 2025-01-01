Hayley Atwell was eight months pregnant filming Mission: Impossible fight scene

Hayley Atwell has revealed she was eight-and-a-half months pregnant when she filmed a fight scene for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

The Marvel actress, who plays pickpocket Grace in the action franchise, revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday that she performed a key fight scene alongside Tom Cruise while heavily pregnant.

Before showing a clip of their fight, Atwell said, "I've never said before, actually. This is a Fallon exclusive. But during this fight sequence, we came back to it a few times to add a few elements to it. And in this clip, I'm actually eight and a half months pregnant."

When Fallon expressed his shock, she continued, "I'm serious. Yes. And I have to say, I was taken such good care of. Everyone was so supportive and they were like, 'Oh, you can sit down, and we'll have a stunt double do it.' And I was like, 'No! I've worked too hard. Let me do it.' So I did it, and here it is."

Atwell, 43, quietly welcomed her first child with her partner Ned Wolfgang Kelly last year. The news was revealed in November when she was photographed holding a baby and pushing a pram in London.

However, when asked to address new motherhood in an interview with The Guardian in February, the private star replied, "I can't go there on something that's just too precious. And I've learned that to speak for anyone in my personal life that hasn't chosen a life in the public eye, it does them a disservice."

Atwell got engaged to Kelly in 2023, and she referred to him as her husband during a TV interview earlier this month.

Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning is in cinemas now.