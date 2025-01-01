Kim Kardashian 'deeply grateful' for verdict in Paris armed robbery case

Kim Kardashian is feeling "deeply grateful" after eight people were found guilty of robbing her at gunpoint in Paris in 2016.

On Friday, four people were convicted over their involvement in the armed heist, during which they stole millions of dollars of Kardashian's jewellery while she was bound and gagged in her hotel room.

Four other people were found guilty of assisting the crime or related charges, while two were acquitted.

Reacting to the verdict, Kardashian said in a statement, "I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case. The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family. While I'll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system."

Her legal team also thanked the French authorities for treating the reality star "with great respect" throughout the investigation and subsequent trial, during which she testified in Paris.

"It has been a long journey from that terrible night back in 2016 to her standing courageously in a historic Paris courtroom to confront these criminals," they added.

"She looks forward to putting this tragic episode behind her as she continues working to improve the criminal justice system on behalf of victims, the innocent, and the incarcerated seeking to redeem themselves."

The verdict was delivered days after The Kardashians star graduated from law school.

During her testimony, the 44-year-old told the court that she was certain she was going to be killed by the armed robbers.

Aomar Aït Khedache, 68, who was allegedly the mastermind of the robbery, received the heaviest sentence of three years in prison plus five years suspended, however, he did not return to custody due to time already served.

None of the convicted men returned to prison for the same reason.