A$AP Rocky was 'coached' by Jeffrey Wright on set of Highest 2 Lowest

A$AP Rocky was "coached" by his co-star Jeffrey Wright on the set of their new film Highest 2 Lowest.

The rapper and Westworld actor star alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's neo-noir crime film, an English-language reimagining of Akira Kurosawa's High and Low.

Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, revealed he used to hang out with the Casino Royale actor in a trailer during production and the veteran star offered him acting advice.

"During Highest 2 Lowest, he was coaching me. I would do something, and he'd be like, 'Nah, man, you got to do it like this,' and 'Say your line like that,'" Rocky recalled to Variety. "We would just kick it in the trailer. He would tell me what books to read and show me the old-school s**t he used to be in. He's just an OG like that."

According to the musician, Wright told him the stage was the best place to perfect his acting - but Rocky isn't ready for such a commitment.

"If I'm being totally honest, to be a better actor overall, theatre is the only way to do that. One of the best, wisest men told me that - Mr. Jeffrey Wright," he shared. "I don't think I'm ready. I gotta be in one place, and that's a lot to commit to."

Elsewhere in the interview, the 36-year-old said he's such a big fan of Washington's that he had to try hard not to "fan out" in his presence on set.

"Trust me, it was difficult to not fan the f**k out every millisecond of the f**king duration. It was crazy - it's f**king Denzel, man," he quipped. "I'm never going to be too big to be able to say that I had to hold my composure from not fanning out."

Highest 2 Lowest, which marks Rocky's fourth acting role, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week.