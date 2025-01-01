Chrissy Teigen undergoes 'hairline-lowering procedure'

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she has undergone a recent cosmetic procedure to lower her hairline.

The news comes after a pic of her bandaged face went viral.

A few days after she shared a video of herself with a bandaged head and face in hospital, the model and cookbook author has shared the reason why she was there on her Instagram Stories.

"Hi friends! Lots of you have been wondering about my hospital pic, which is very understandable as I gave no explanation LOL.

"I had a hairline lowering procedure," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself pulling back her bandage to show off stitches at her hairline.

"Lost a lot in the front from babies, and it's just very thin up there," she explained.

"When you see it on a carpet, it's ALWAYS extensions."

Teigen gave birth to daughter Luna Simone in 2016 and son Miles Theodore in 2018, and welcomed daughter Esti Maxine and son Wren Alexander Stephens in 2023 via surrogate. She shares all four children with her husband, John Legend.

The cookbook author concluded her Instagram Stories post by saying she would "share more later" about her hairline-lowering procedure, "if you're interested in the journey, because it really is a journey".