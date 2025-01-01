Rust armourer released from New Mexico prison

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in March 2024.

She was acquitted of an additional charge of tampering with evidence.

She was responsible for weapons and firearms used on the Western film set, when a loaded prop revolver was supplied to star Alec Baldwin, resulting in the shooting death of Hutchins in 2021.

Baldwin's case was dismissed in July 2024.

Gutierrez-Reed was released on supervision in Arizona, according to a parole certificate obtained by People magazine.

She is required to follow the conditions set forth by the board, some of which include undergoing mental health assessments and not contacting the victim's family.

She served 18 months in prison for the involuntary manslaughter conviction in the Rust shooting.

Gutierrez-Reed was released under the condition of dual supervision under probation and parole authorities to take place concurrently, a spokesperson told the outlet.

She received the maximum sentence for her role in Hutchins' death, during which Baldwin fired five rounds from a loaded prop gun that killed her, and injured director Joel Souza.

She will be on parole in the manslaughter case for a year, until 23 May 2026.