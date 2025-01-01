Colman Domingo on working after his mother died: 'I had to keep going'

Colman Domingo has recalled having to "keep going" following the death of his mother.

The actor and playwright has opened up about how his work fuelled him following the death of his mother, Edith, in 2006.

In a recent conversation with theatre director Patricia McGregor for Interview Magazine, Colman explained that his mum passed away the day before he auditioned for the stage musical Passing Strange.

"When I lost my mother, literally the day after I auditioned for Passing Strange, that was the thing that was fuelling me," he said. "That's the beautiful thing I think that we have as artists. If we have art, we reach towards it and it opens us up even more. It cracks open our hearts in a different way."

Colman went on to admit that he was "bereft" after losing his mother, but he had to keep working.

"I was so bereft, but I had to keep working, I had to keep going," he told Patricia. "I said, 'The thing I loved the most about my time on this earth with my mother was being a son, was being someone's son.'"

The Sing Sing star then recalled some advice he received from a friend.

"My friend Melissa said, 'Well, you're going to pour that love into everything that you do.' I thought that was the greatest gift to hear," he shared.

In honour of his mother, Colman named his production company, Edith Productions, after her.

"And it's not for naught," the Oscar nominee said. "I'm like, 'With all the things I'm doing, the only person's review or critique I really need is my mother's. I'm just doing it for her.' You know what I mean?"