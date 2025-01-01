Rosamund Pike 'never had any doubt' her life would be in the performing arts

Rosamund Pike never doubted that her life would be in the performing arts.

The Gone Girl star, who is the daughter of two opera singers, always knew she was destined to be a performer too.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K., Rosamund shared that although her family didn't have much money, they lived an exciting life.

"I didn't know anything about money," she said. "But I knew what backstage felt like, how a crinoline (stiffened or hooped petticoat) worked. (I was in) this fun, maverick world, with a mixed bag of individuals blessed with amazing voices."

Rosamund then told the publication that she had decided that she wanted to work in the performing arts at a young age.

"I never had any doubt," the Saltburn star stated. "I was forensically interested in why I believed something and why I didn't, even when I sat in rehearsals with my mother."

The British star also shared that she had been giving her mother, Caroline Friend, stage notes since the age of seven.

"She says I gave her a note aged seven," Rosamund said of her mum. "I told her that she broke character just before she started her aria (solo song)."

After landing a series of British TV parts, the Oscar nominee made her big-screen debut in the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day and gained further attention in 2005's Pride & Prejudice.