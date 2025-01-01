Sophie Turner supports ex-husband Joe Jonas as he releases new album

Sophie Turner has thrown her support behind ex-husband Joe Jonas as he unleashed his latest album.

The 29-year-old Game of Thrones star was married to the Jonas Brothers singer, 35, from 2019 until 2024 and together they are parents to two daughters.

On Friday, Jonas released his latest solo album, titled Music for People Who Believe in Love, and Turner was one of the first to highlight the new release.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, the British star shared a screenshot of the new album cover as displayed on Spotify and wrote, "Go go @joejonas."

Turner and Jonas had embarked on a relationship after meeting back in 2016 and married in 2019 before welcoming daughters Willa and Delphine, now aged four and two respectively.

The couple stunned fans in 2023 when they announced they had split, declaring in a joint statement at the time, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Describing the split as "incredibly sad" in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in October last year, Turner added, "We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard."