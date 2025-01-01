Rosamund Pike shares details of terrifying mugging incident

Rosamund Pike has shared details of a terrifying mugging incident.

The 46-year-old actress was physically attacked on the streets of London as a mugger stole her phone.

The incident dates back to 2006 when Pike was on the phone to her mother while the violent incident unfolded.

The Wheel of Time star recalled to Magic Radio, "I was on the phone to my mother - on a mobile phone walking along a road - and I was mugged.

"The phone was snatched so all she heard was me scream and a thud and the phone went dead... For her, it was probably a pretty horrible 15 minutes."

Pike explained that she was left with a bruised face after the mugger punched her during the incident.

The Saltburn star's comments come as the Metropolitan Police shared shocking statistics that 70,137 mobile phones were stolen in London last year - an average of 192 per day.

Pike's comments also follow worrying comments by singer Ed Sheeran who has claimed the UK capital is no longer safe.

Asked on a podcast last year which areas of London he felt were most dangerous, the Lego House singer said, "I'd say every area of London. Literally, every area is sketchy. I think that you cannot be anywhere. It's not like a segregated city."

He added, "No, I mean the nice areas are sketchy, the bad areas are sketchy, but you just have to not do stupid sh**. If you wander around with, I dunno, like a Louis Vuitton duffel bag and a 200 grand watch, you are going to get robbed. But just don't do that."