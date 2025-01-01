Angela Bassett addresses the end of Mission: Impossible franchise

Angela Bassett has addressed concerns the Mission: Impossible film franchise has reached an end.

Action film fans have been watching Tom Cruise as spy Ethan Hunt since the first film was released in 1996.

Now, almost 30 years later, the eighth film in the franchise has been released - with the title, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, leaving fans concerned that this will be the last one.

Addressing such concerns, Bassett, who plays CIA director turned US President Erika Sloane in the film series, told PEOPLE, "With Mr. Cruise, you can never count him down or out.

"He's always up for an amazing adventure and to give the audience exactly what they're craving... I would never assume."

Co-star Simon Pegg, who has played Benji Dunn in six of the eight films, also shared hope that future Mission: Impossible instalments will follow.

He told the publication, "Never say never, do you know what I mean? That's a rule I tend to live by. The last two together took five years to make. So it depends entirely on a lot of things."

He added, "I don't think Tom likes the idea of finality. I think even if there isn't anything that comes after this, you leave the theatre feeling like, 'Oh, maybe there's more.'

"And I think that's the golden thing, to leave the audience feeling hope rather than despair."

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is out now.