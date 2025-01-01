Brooklyn Beckham makes impassioned vow about wife amid bitter family feud

Brooklyn Beckham has declared his eternal devotion to his wife amid a reported feud within his family.

The 26-year-old social media influencer is the eldest child of sporting legend David Beckham, 50, and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, 51.

Brooklyn has been married to American actress Nicola Peltz, 30, since 2022 - but ever since their marriage there have been reports of a division between the couple and his family.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Brooklyn made it clear for all to see just how much he loves his wife as he shared a video of himself driving her around on a motorbike.

He wrote alongside the video clip, "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you're the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby."

Following the nuptials, reports emerged that there was a secret feud brewing between Victoria and daughter-in-law Nicola - who is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, 82.

However, the ladies managed to debunk rumours as they supported each other via social media posts and Nicola attended Victoria's fashion shows.

In more recent weeks, however, it has been suggested a feud has erupted between Brooklyn and his younger brother Romeo Beckham after the elder brother allegedly expressed disapproval in the younger's choice of girlfriend.

Both Brooklyn and Nicole snubbed football star David during his recent 50th birthday celebrations by failing to attend any of his parties and they refused to acknowledge his landmark year online, fuelling speculation all is not well among the Beckham clan.