Tatyana Ali praises Rose McGowan for protecting her from a bully

Tatyana Ali has praised fellow star Rose McGowan for protecting her from a bully.

The 46-year-old singer and actress has been appearing on screens since she was just five-years-old - and she was in high school when she filmed the iconic 1996 thriller Jawbreaker.

Sharing a throwback snap from the film via Instagram over the weekend, Ali revealed that she didn't have the smoothest experience while working on the project.

However, she was able to rely on 51-year-old McGowan as a source of support when one of their co-stars turned on her.

Sharing details in her post, Ali wrote, "These are from Jawbreaker (1999). I was the only one actually in high school when we shot this, and I dealt with a little bullying on set from one actress in particular.

"But one day, she tried it in front of everybody... and @rosemcgowan told her to stfu in front of everybody! I will always love her for that!"

McGowan herself reacted to the post, writing, "I'd do it again," and then following up to write, "you are that forever combo- dignity, brains and beauty."

Ali was just a child when she made her TV debut in 1984 on Sesame Street.

She went on to star in a string of TV and film projects - achieving global fame as Ashley Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air from 1990 until 1996.

She also enjoyed success as a singer, releasing her debut album, Kiss the Sky, in 1998 which included the hit single Boy You Knock Me Out.