Bindi Irwin shares update on healing journey

Bindi Irwin has shared a health update two weeks after undergoing emergency surgery.

The TV star also shared new photos of herself after her hospital stay to treat several conditions, including a ruptured appendix and recurring endometriosis.

Her illness prompted her to miss an annual gala celebrating her late father, Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin.

"Healing," she wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you for your incredible words of support and kindness. The reason I share my health journey is because more girls and women desperately need answers to their undiagnosed pain.

"I've battled with endometriosis for more than 12 years. This disease is crippling and can make you feel incredibly isolated."

"We need to raise awareness and change the narrative for women's health," continued Irwin.

"I see you, your pain is real, and you deserve answers and genuine health care."

Her husband, Chandler Powell, praised the Dancing With the Stars alum in response.

"I've said it many times already, but as time goes on I'm even more convinced that you are the strongest person I know," he wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of his wife with their daughter Grace Warrior, four.

"Going through everything you have to get on top of your health as well as help others along the way is incredible."