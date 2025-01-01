JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes reunite with romance in London

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have had an affectionate reunion in London after they confirmed their romance by kissing in Mexico.

The Karma singer and the Love Island alum were spotted getting close when she touched down at Heathrow Airport on Sunday morning.

The pair couldn't keep their hands off each other, with Siwa resting her head on Hughes' chest as he had his arm around her, as reported by Page Six.

The reality star, who greeted Siwa with a bouquet of flowers, kept her close by holding her hand as they walked through the airport.

Their London appearance comes days after they were seen locking lips while sharing a pink-and-orange floaty in the pool at an adults-only hotel in Mexico.

The US Sun reported that the Celebrity Big Brother UK co-stars "looked very loved-up and as they snogged in full view of other holidaymakers".

Last week, Siwa shared a PDA-filled carousel featuring Hughes via Instagram after they celebrated her birthday.

"This year's birthday week was more magical than anything," she captioned the post.

"Full of surprises, family time, performing, chilling, laughing, loving, smiling, and good meaningful cries. Absolutely beautiful, wouldn't change a single thing. A week I'll remember for the rest of my life."