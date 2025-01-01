Dick Van Dyke reveals 'curse' of nearing 100

Dick Van Dyke has revealed the "curse" of living to almost 100.

The Mary Poppins star, who turns 100 in December this year, admitted he's had to say goodbye to lots of loved ones.

He reflected on longtime pal Ed Asner's death in 2021 before their remake of The Odd Couple could come to fruition.

"That would've been such fun, and we lost it. I've lost a lot of friends," Van Dyke said during a recent Q&A with People magazine with his wife, Arlene Silver.

"He's outlived everybody," Silver chimed in. "That's the curse of living to almost 100."

"Well, life's been good to me. I can't complain," Van Dyke acknowledged.

The couple - who has been married since 2012 - also humble-bragged about their long-lasting relationship.

"We get along so well. Everybody said it wouldn't work," Van Dyke said, referring to their 46-year age gap.

"We just care about each other so much," Silver agreed, saying it's "eerie how well it works. People the same age don't last," she joked.

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star has previously attributed his good health to a consistent fitness routine.

"I've always exercised, three days a week," he said in January on the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast.