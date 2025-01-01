Fantastic Four star Kate Mara reveals if she will watch the new film

'Fantastic Four' star Kate Mara says she and husband and co-star Jamie Bell will go check out the new movie 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'.

A decade ago, the 42-year-old actress starred as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman in the 2015 film 'Fantastic Four', while her 39-year-old spouse portrayed Ben Grimm/The Thing in the Josh Trank Marvel flick.

And Kate has revealed she and the family will head to the cinema to catch Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic) and co in the new superhero film.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I love going to the movies. It’s my favourite thing to do, especially with my husband Jamie [Bell] and our kids. We have an 11-year-old. So I’m sure we’ll go, especially for a movie like that where you want to see it on a big screen with an audience and popcorn. Absolutely. It’s totally different than ours, so why not? I really love the cast. I love Pedro Pascal. Yeah, I would totally see the new Marvel."

Ebon Moss Bachrach will play Ben Grimm/The Thing, with Vanessa Kirby starring as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch.

Pedro recently admitted he found playing Mister Fantastic "really intimidating".

The 50-year-old actor always feels under immense pressure when joining established franchises, having had roles in 'Game of Thrones' and 'Star Wars', because he wants to make audiences "happy" while staying true to himself.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “It was really intimidating.

“I relied on the people that I was around to hold me to the experience and help get me through it. Stepping into something like Game of Thrones and then going into the early days of Netflix with Narcos and then Star Wars and the world of video games with The Last of Us, each time I’ve felt like I couldn’t top how intimidating the last one was. They’re all scary because you really want to make people happy, especially if it’s something that’s widely known with particular expectations around it because you want those expectations to be met. You also want to be authentic to yourself so that it can be the best that it can be for anybody who wants to be entertained by a story and travel with us into this world.”