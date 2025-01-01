Kim Kardashian celebrates son Psalm's birthday with superhero-themed party

Kim Kardashian has celebrated her son Psalm's sixth birthday by throwing him an extravagant party.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the reality TV star shared a series of photos from the bash, which was held at an arcade.

The venue was decorated with balloons and signs inspired by the 2024 Marvel movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

There was also a large cake modelled in the likenesses of Deadpool and Wolverine, as played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the popular film.

"Psalms 6th Birthday Party (sic)," Kim captioned the snaps, adding a heart emoji.

The SKIMS entrepreneur shares Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West. The former couple is also parents to daughters North, 11, and Chicago, seven, and son Saint, nine.

It's unclear whether the controversial rapper attended the event.

In other snaps from the party, Kim is seen playing a basketball arcade game, while in another, she poses with her mother Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian, and nieces Dream Kardashian, eight, and True Thompson, seven.

And it seemed Psalm had a good time at the gathering, with several images depicting him racing around with a bubble gun and participating in group games.