Bryan Cranston found Malcolm in the Middle return 'so rewarding'

Bryan Cranston had a "rewarding experience" returning to his Malcolm in the Middle character after almost 20 years.

The Breaking Bad actor played the titular character's dad Hal in Malcolm in the Middle between 2000 and 2006, and he finished filming the four-episode revival earlier this month.

Reflecting on the experience, Cranston told People, "Slipping back into that character of Hal for me was so rewarding - I missed him. It's been almost 20 years since we said goodbye. And he's a sweet, lovable man. He's really a lovable guy, and it was fun to see all my whole family back together. It was great."

Cranston then shared what helped him get back into character, saying, "It's a short-sleeve shirt that Hal would wear, a patterned short-sleeve shirt that screams out he's not going anywhere."

The family sitcom starred Frankie Muniz as the titular Malcolm. He is back for the miniseries alongside Jane Kaczmarek as his on-screen mum Lois and Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield as his brothers Francis and Reese. Their brother Dewey will be played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, who replaces the original actor Erik Per Sullivan.

According to the official logline for the revival, Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family's chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.

It has not yet been announced when the show will premiere on Disney+.