Christine Baranski flounders on questions about Mamma Mia 3

Christine Baranski has provided a mixed update on the possibility of Mamma Mia 3 being made.

The iconic 73-year-old American actress played Tanya Chesham-Leigh in both 2008's Mamma Mia! and the 2018 sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Last year, the star sent fans into a tizzy when she teased the possibility of a third film in the franchise - explaining she had met with film producer Judy Craymer to discuss plot points.

But now she has offered a mixed update on the potential for a third film - teasing it may or may not happen.

She told the RadioTimes, "No (developments), but the last time I said anything, it went viral, and it was only a speculation.

"But I'm friends with Judy Craymer, who's the producer and initiator of Mamma Mia!, and she very much wants to do number three."

Baranski went on to explain that should a threequel reach fruition, fans should expect to see the whole cast back to sing again - but continued to insist her comments should not be taken as any form of confirmation.

She teased, "We'd all want to do it, but that doesn't mean there's a green light on it. I am loath to say yes, there's going to be a Mamma Mia! 3. But we would all love for there to be a number three, absolutely."

The two Mamma Mia films, which feature iconic music from Swedish band ABBA, have made over $1 billion (£740 million) at the box office and include Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep and Cher in the cast.