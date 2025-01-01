Gisele Bundchen opens up about motherhood and new family life

Gisele Bundchen has opened up about her family life after welcoming her most recent baby.

The 44-year-old Brazilian model was married to American former professional football quarterback Tom Brady, 47, from 2009 until 2022 and they share a son named Benjamin, 15, and a daughter named Vivian, 12.

Bundchen struck up a romance with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, 35, in June 2023 and they welcomed a son together earlier this year - whose name has not yet been revealed.

Returning to the spotlight for a cover shoot with French Vogue, Bundchen explained that she was "very grateful" to have been able to spend time with her newborn child.

She told the magazine, "Having my hair and make-up done makes me feel like I'm on vacation: with a baby, the nights are so short that I've hardly brushed my hair in recent months.

"Now that my little one is sleeping through the night, I'm back in control of my rhythm."

She went on to shine a light on her new home life and hinted at some of the trials she has experienced raising an infant.

She said, "As any new mother knows, it's amazing how much sleep or lack of it can change everything.

"But then again, I feel really grateful: being able to be at home with my children and enjoy every moment with them is priceless."

The catwalk star went on to explain that she has discovered a new sense of confidence since divorcing her husband and embracing her new life.

She said, "I feel more comfortable in my own skin, and my priorities are clearer. I'm grateful to be where I am. I feel like I've earned it."