Gary Sinise considering Hollywood comeback

Gary Sinise would make a Hollywood comeback - if the opportunity was right.

The CSI: NY actor revealed he would return to the film and TV business if the circumstances aligned.

"If the right thing came along, under the right circumstances, and it felt right and the timing was good and it didn't take me away from home too much, I would absolutely consider it," he shared during an interview with Fox News Digital.

"It's all about timing, and it's all about the project and the people that would be involved in it. I've been blessed, you know, lwhen you're on television on a hit show for nine years, you can put some money away, and I've been able to use that money for good, and you know, now I can kind of be selective about what I'm doing in life."

Back in 2019, Sinise took a break from Hollywood to care for his son McCanna, who died from cancer in 2024.

"I had a blessed career and financially I did well. And I've been able to build a foundation. I've been able to take care of the family. I was able to take care of my son during a very difficult time. There were a lot of things I've been able to do because I had a successful movie and television career," Sinise shared.