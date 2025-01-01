Hoda Kotb flagged to take over The Kelly Clarkson Show

Hoda Kotb has taped an interview with Kelly Clarkson amid rumours she is being considered as a potential candidate to replace Clarkson on her TV show.

The episode featuring the former Today host has yet to air, Page Six reports. Kotb is on a list of people being considered to take over Clarkson's eponymous talk show, according to the outlet.

The reason given for Kotb being a guest on the show is that she was discussing her newly launched, self-titled wellness brand, for which she will host a launch party in New York City on 28 May.

There have been numerous reports of late that Clarkson is angling to exit her TV gig, and the Daily Mail has reported that staffers are fearful they'll lose their jobs if she doesn't commit to the show's future.

Back in March, Clarkson worried fans when she was absent from the show for more than two weeks without any explanation.

However, a source told TMZ at the time that the Since U Been Gone singer was "completely fine" but had been "dealing with a personal matter that does not directly involve her".

In April, Page Six revealed she wanted to leave the show once her contract expires in 2026 to spend more time with daughter River Rose, 10, and son Remy, eight.