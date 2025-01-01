Patti Lupone reveals painful years with Kevin Kline

Patti LuPone has detailed her "painful" romance with Kevin Kline.

The Tony winner and Kline met when they were students at Juilliard in the 1970s and had an on-again, off-again relationship for seven years.

LuPone told the New Yorker that she "took an instant dislike to" the Sophie's Choice star.

"He looked like Pinocchio to me," she shared. "He had skinny legs, and he was tall, and I didn't really see the handsomeness."

That changed when the two sat back-to-back in an art appreciation class and began "feeling each other up".

"He was a Lothario," the American Horror Story alum recalled.

"It was a painful relationship. I was his girlfriend when he wanted me to be his girlfriend, but, if there was somebody else, he would break up with me and go out with that person.

"And I, for some reason, stuck it out, until I couldn't stick it out any more."

The Life Goes On star previously addressed Kline's infidelity during a 2010 appearance on The View, explaining that Kline was "a very beautiful man" who "sort of took advantage of that while we were together".

LuPone went on to marry cameraman Matthew Johnston in 1988. The two share a 34-year-old son, Joshua.

Kline married Fast Times at Ridgemont High star Phoebe Cates in 1989.