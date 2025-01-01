Tom Cruise having 'serious conversations' about Tropic Thunder spin-off movie

Tom Cruise has had "very serious conversations" about making a movie about his Tropic Thunder character Les Grossman.

Cruise's frequent collaborator, writer/director Christopher McQuarrie, revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that they are "very serious" about making a movie about Grossman, the foul-mouthed studio executive in the 2008 comedy.

"The conversations we've had about Les Grossman are so f**king funny," McQuarrie said. "(Cruise and I are) talking about it, we're having very serious conversations about it, and how best to do it. It ultimately comes down to what that character is."

McQuarrie shared that he and Cruise would often talk about Grossman and come up with scene ideas while making their latest Mission: Impossible movie, The Final Reckoning.

"We don't even think about the structure, we play with scenes," he explained. "Just to be sitting at a breakfast table, not talking about the movie we're making for a minute, is such decompression. And just riffing with Tom playing Les Grossman at the table, it was one of the real joys of making this movie. It was all the stuff we were doing, planning the future while slugging out the present."

The satirical action comedy, directed and co-written by Ben Stiller, starred Stiller, Jack Black and Robert Downey Jr. as actors who have to fight for survival in the middle of the jungle while making a Vietnam War film. Cruise's balding, angry producer Grossman, who appears occasionally to bark orders, ended up being a fan favourite.

During the interview, McQuarrie opened up about their other collaborations, including a sequel to 1990's Days of Thunder and 2022's Top Gun: Maverick.

Speaking of their plans, he said, "Everything is a priority, everything will - in one way or another - happen. It will not necessarily happen in the time or place you think it will. They're all things we're talking about, they're all things we have ideas about."