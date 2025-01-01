Barry Keoghan attending 'bootcamp' to prepare for Beatles movies

Barry Keoghan has been attending an intensive "bootcamp" for the past 17 weeks to prepare to play drummer Ringo Starr in the upcoming Beatles movies.

The Saltburn actor is gearing up to portray the musician in Sam Mendes's four-film Beatles series alongside Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

During a recent appearance at the Fastnet Film Festival in his native Ireland, the 32-year-old revealed he has spent the past four months trying to perfect Starr's voice, walk and mannerisms.

"We've been in full camp for like 16 or 17 weeks now," he said, reports The Sun. "It's just an absolute joy. The camp is like bootcamp and it's a place where you have time and you try things.

"For Ringo, you get to approach the walk, the accent, play around with the face. It's a place of failing, a place of learning and trying. That's the process I'm in now. It's a playground for me."

The Banshees of Inisherin actor added that he's been practising the drums for much longer and it's "going great".

"I've been doing it for like six, seven months. I've got blisters on my hands now," he noted.

While Keoghan was nervous to meet Starr and struggled to look him in the eye, he found their meeting very productive as the 84-year-old gave him "so much ammunition to go forward".

He also shared some insight into the production schedule, revealing that he expects to be working on the movies for 15 months.

Each chapter in The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event will focus on a different member of the Fab Four.

They will all be released in April 2028.