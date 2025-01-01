Pierce Brosnan defends Irish accent in MobLand

Pierce Brosnan has defended his Irish accent in the TV show MobLand.

Following the premiere of his new drama series, the veteran actor, who was born in Ireland but raised in the U.S. and U.K., has faced criticism for his accent in the show.

Since the British drama was released on Paramount+ on 30 March, Brosnan's accent has been described as a "distraction" and a "horror for the ages".

In a new interview with Radio Times, the Mamma Mia! star defended his performance, explaining that his character, mob boss Conrad Harrigan, is from a different part of Ireland to him.

"My own accent is very soft... Conrad's accent is a million miles away from me," he said.

Brosnan then noted that he had received help from a dialect coach.

"I told him that I needed a Kerry accent," the James Bond actor continued. "So he gave me the name of a man, and I Googled the guy and that was it. It was a Kerry accent. And so, I just gave it full tilt."

Brosnan also acknowledged that his own Irish accent has "dissipated" over the years.

However, in a recent interview with Today FM, the actor revealed that the show's director, Guy Ritchie, wasn't concerned about his accent.

"Last summer I spoke to Guy for the first time about it and having read the five episodes he said not to worry about it," Brosnan stated.

MobLand, which also stars Tom Hardy and Helen Mirren, tells the story of two mob families embroiled in a brutal war.