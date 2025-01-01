Kevin Spacey has directed his first feature film in 20 years

The two-time Academy Award winner, 65, who has seen his career derailed by a string of sexual abuse accusations, described his return to movie-making as a "liberating" experience.

His new film is the supernatural action-thriller titled 'Holiguards', which was shot in Mexico in 2023 and is now in post-production.

The film is being positioned as the launch of a potential franchise under the banner 'Statiguards vs. Holiguards', according to Variety.

Kevin appears alongside a cast that includes Dolph Lundgren, 66, Tyrese Gibson, 45, Brianna Hildebrand, 28, Disha Patani, 32, and 68-year-old Eric Roberts.

The film also stars Harry Goodwins, Swen Temmel and Sonia Pim Couling.

Kevin’s project had a budget of approximately $10million and is the first feature film to be produced by Elledgy Media, a company owned by Portugal-based Ukrainian entrepreneur Elvira Gavrilova Paterson.

Other production partners include Lado Film. Producers named on the project include Paterson, Vadim Degtyarev and Vitaly Kucherov. The script was written by Sergey Torchilin and Lado Okhotnikov.

Set in a dystopian future shaped by supernatural conflict, 'Holiguards' follows the covert battle between two ancient factions—the Holiguards and the Statiguards.

In the midst of this hidden war, a young woman discovers she is the daughter of two rival leaders and may hold the key to peace.

Meanwhile, a Statiguard tactician plots a nuclear strike in Paris, using mind-controlled civilians and energy from a cosmic portal to awaken an entity known as the Prime.

A trailer for the film was privately shown to potential buyers at this year's Cannes Film Festival, where Kevin made a prominent return to public life.

He was seen at multiple events during the event, including the amfAR gala dinner and the Better World Fund gala.

At the latter, he received a lifetime achievement award and delivered a 10-minute speech addressing his professional ostracisation.

Kevin said: “It’s nice to be back.”

'Holiguards' was not Kevin's only presence in Cannes.

He also appeared to promote the British indie film 'The Awakening', a conspiracy action-thriller in which he plays the head of a secretive global organisation.

Kevin career has hit the skids in the wake of his multiple legal battles, and he has said being frozen out of Hollywood has left him broke, without a home and on the verge of bankruptcy at least twice.

He was initially charged with nine sexual offense charges in the UK, but was later acquitted of all charges in 2023.

‘Seven’ star Kevin also faced and defeated a US civil lawsuit in 2022.