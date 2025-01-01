HBO reveals lead cast of Harry Potter TV show

HBO has finally unmasked the young stars taking on the lead roles in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Fans of J.K. Rowling's iconic boy wizard novel series have been excitedly waiting to find out who will be playing lead characters Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

On Tuesday, HBO, who are bringing the book series to the small screen, announced Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin, and Alastair Stout will be playing Hermione, Harry and Ron, respectively.

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod, who are both serving as executive producers on the show, released a joint statement explaining the casting process.

They said, "After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

"The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen."

The duo added, "We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there."

Stanton, McLaughlin, and Stout are joining a stellar cast of A List stars that have already been unveiled in iconic roles.

John Lithgow has been cast as headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu has been cast as professor Severus Snape, and Janet McTeer has been cast in the role of Deputy Headmistress Minerva McGonagall.

An exact release date of the forthcoming show has not yet been revealed.