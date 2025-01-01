Paris Hilton claims her house is haunted

Paris Hilton has claimed there is a ghost haunting her family home.

The 44-year-old reality show icon lives in a mansion in Beverly Hills with her husband Carter Reum, 44, and their children Phoenix, two, and London, one.

But according to the star, her eldest child has been showing signs of having clairvoyant abilities and has been warning her of a ghost in the building.

Taking to social media over the weekend, Hilton shared video footage of toddler Phoenix exclaiming, "There is a ghost in there" while pointing at a closed door.

The Simple Life star can be heard off camera asking her child for more details, with Phoenix ultimately opening the door and saying, "Ghost in the door", before adding, "I hear nothing".

Describing her son's behaviour as "So cute, yet so scary", the mum-of-two wrote to her followers, "Well, I'm spooked ... To all my #SlivingMoms, has this happened with your little ones? Would love to know ... for research purposes."

In captions written across the footage, Hilton expressed her alarm when Phoenix added that the ghost was in her room.

And she implied she may need to put her house on the market after being left rattled by the incident, writing, "Okay, need to move now".

She also suggested establishing a "support group for #SlivingMoms with clairvoyant toddlers."