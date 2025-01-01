Trump pardons convicted reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

President Donald Trump has granted a pardon to reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are in prison for charges that include bank fraud and tax evasion.

The news came during an emotional call between the US President and the five Chrisley children on Tuesday.

"Your parents are going to be free and clean. I hope we can do it by tomorrow," Trump said in a clip of the call shared by a White House aide.

Trump further opined that the couple had received "pretty harsh treatment, based on what I'm hearing".

"I don't know them, but give them my regards and wish them a good life," he concluded.

The couple was sentenced in 2022, with Todd receiving 12 years and Julie seven.

The Justice Department revealed that the couple, who starred on Chrisley Knows Best, submitted false financial statements to obtain more than $30 million (£22.2 million) in personal loans to pay for luxury cars, designer clothes, real estate and travel. They used new loans to pay back old ones, then filed for bankruptcy.

While later earning millions from their reality TV show, the couple concealed their income from the IRS to avoid paying nearly $500,000 (£370,000) in taxes, and failed to file tax returns.

Announcing their prison sentence in 2022, a Justice Department attorney noted that their lengthy stretches reflected "the magnitude of their criminal scheme".