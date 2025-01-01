Deborra-Lee Furness files for divorce from Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman's estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, has filed for divorce.

The news comes nearly two years after the former couple announced their separation following 27 years of marriage.

In the petition, which was filed in New York, Furness stated that the terms of their divorce had already been decided, TMZ reports.

Jackman and Furness announced their separation in September 2023 via a joint statement shared to People magazine: "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

The couple, who wed in 1996 after meeting on the set of an Australian TV series, went on to note that family was their "highest priority" during the challenging time. Furness shares kids Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, with the X-Men star.

A year later, Jackman went public with his romance with his Broadway costar Sutton Foster, with whom he'd been friends for nearly a decade.

Furness hasn't publicly dated since her split from The Greatest Showman star.

"I learned that I'm strong and resilient," she told People earlier this month at a New York screening of Force of Nature: The Dry 2. "And that we are all a constant evolution."