Meghan, Duchess of Sussex reveals 'fear' of being broke

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has revealed her "fear" of not having enough money.

The actress and philanthropist shared her money mindset with billionaire Spanx founder Sara Blakely.

Sara, 54, who is worth an estimated $1.3 billion (£962 million), had explained her belief that many people approach life with the wrong ideas about finances.

"A lot of people don't even realise they have not great narratives around success or around obtaining a lot of financial freedom and money for themselves," she told Meghan on the Duchess' Confessions of a Female Founder podcast.

Meghan, 43, replied she would "love to adopt" a better mindset around money but that women were often deterred from taking financial matters seriously and creating wealth for themselves.

"So many women, especially, we're taught to not even talk about money," she noted. "And there's lots of guilt mentality surrounding having a lot."

The mother of two then described how "easy" it could be to believe it was impossible to feel financially secure.

"And at the same time there's a scarcity mindset that it's easy to attach to, of like 'I'll never have enough'," she said.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, 40, are reported to have a combined net worth of $60 million (£44 million).