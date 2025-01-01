Amy Poehler reveals moment Tom Cruise turned her off

Amy Poehler has revealed the moment she was turned off by Tom Cruise.

The comedian recently opened up about her preferences when it comes to men, admitting she finds it off-putting when they are too physically flexible.

"I don't like men doing splits," Amy, 53, shared while interviewing singer Renée Rapp, on her Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast.

"I don't like it. I don't find that attractive. As a straight woman, I don't enjoy flexible men."

When Renee, 25, chimed in to add that she disliked seeing men "flipping" and executing "backflips", Amy went further.

"This is just my personal preference," she said, "but any kind of, like, goofy gymnastics, ugh."

She added that seeing Tom Cruise perform a backflip in the 1983 film The Outsiders was enough to completely undo her attraction to him.

"It was based off of a book and it was all young Rob Lowe and Patrick Swayze and all these boys," she said.

"And Tom Cruise is famously in it, and it's one of his first films and he's, like, one of the bad guys. And I remember being like, 'He's cool!' and then he does a backflip in it and I was like, 'Mmm, no'. He lost it for me."