Kristin Cavallari reveals she got 'boobs redone' after implant ruptured

Kristin Cavallari recently underwent surgery to get her "boobs redone" after one of the breast implants ruptured.

During the latest episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast on Tuesday, the reality TV star recalled how she decided to make an appointment with a surgeon after she decided she wasn't happy with the way her right breast was "laying" anymore.

At first, the mother-of-three believed the change in her appearance was due to "gravity" but trusted her "intuition" and sought out medical advice.

"Things happen so gradually. There wasn't a moment where I was like, 'My boobs look different,' or, like, 'My boobs aren't laying right.' I knew that my boobs were not laying how I wanted them to lay," she explained. "Particularly the right one was not... and I thought like maybe gravity over time had taken hold, but it just wasn't how I wanted it, right? It just wasn't ideal."

After deciding to undergo surgery in April, the doctor discovered that one of the implants had ruptured.

"There is no way of knowing how long this implant was ruptured for," the 38-year-old continued. "My body then formed a huge piece of scar tissue around it... that's why my right boob was definitely not laying right and it was f**ked up. I had a ruptured implant, which is crazy to think about. I guess maybe I could go through my camera roll and like try to figure out like when my boobs started going a little f**king cross-eyed."

But despite the health scare, Kristin made the call to replace the breast implants.

"I was not ready to take out my implants. I'm 38, I'm still young, I have a whole life to live, I'm single. If I were in a long-term relationship, maybe I would take out my implants. I don't know, but I'm single right now," she added. "Right now in my life is when I need the best boobs imaginable. And so, you know, I'm sure some people won't understand that and that's O.K. - because it's not your body."