Lindsay Lohan addresses plastic surgery rumours

Lindsay Lohan has addressed rumours suggesting she underwent plastic surgery.

Last year, the Freaky Friday actress sparked speculation that she had undergone a facelift after she stepped out at a red carpet event with a fresh-faced appearance.

In an interview for ELLE, comedian Chloe Fineman praised Lindsay's complexion, noting she appeared "radiant".

In response, the 38-year-old's publicist argued that it's "so mean" that people have assumed "she had her face lifted at 37 or 38".

"I'm like, when? With what time? Where?" Lindsay interjected. "You just have to do it and ignore everyone else."

Accordingly, the publicist insisted The Parent Trap star hasn't had time to go under the knife, especially as she welcomed her son with her husband Bader Shammas in July 2023.

"Yeah, I tried to figure that out, Linds, in the last three years, when you had time to do anything, because I know your schedule. So the haters can hate and be jealous. It just sucks that that's where they go with women in today's world," they added.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Lindsay admitted she had tried Botox injections before.

However, she credited abiding by a healthy diet for her glowing skin.

"I drink this juice every morning. It's like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water. I'm a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything. My skin care is very specific," she explained. "Also, I'm a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up. I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tonnes of chia seeds in my water. Eye patches, I do every morning. I'm into lasers."

Lindsay will next be seen on screen in the Freaky Friday sequel Freakier Friday, which is set to be released on 8 August.