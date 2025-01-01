Deborra-Lee Furness reflects on 'journey of betrayal' amid Hugh Jackman divorce

Deborra-Lee Furness has "traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal" amid her split from Hugh Jackman.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Australian actress officially filed for divorce from The Greatest Showman actor earlier this month, nearly two years after they announced their separation.

Editors at the outlet report Furness and Jackman have reached a settlement in private and are now waiting for a judge to finalise the divorce.

Though the producer has remained quiet about the end of her 27-year union with the Deadpool & Wolverine star, she issued a scathing statement to DailyMail.com on Tuesday.

"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It's a profound wound that cuts deep, however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us," she commented. "This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose."

Furness went on to emphasise that she has been focusing on herself and remains "grateful" for her relationship with Jackman.

"We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random," the 69-year-old continued. "We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognise and heal the broken parts of ourselves... I remain grateful."

Furness and Jackman tied the knot in 1996 and share two children: Oscar, 25, and Ava, 19.

In January, the 56-year-old confirmed he was dating Sutton Foster, whom he starred opposite in the Broadway show The Music Man back in 2022.