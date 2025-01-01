Nick Kroll was 'deeply scared' John Mulaney was going to die before 2020 intervention

Nick Kroll has confessed he was "so deeply scared" that John Mulaney was going to die before staging an intervention in 2020.

The Don't Worry Darling actor admitted it was "so scary and brutal" to orchestrate an intervention for the comedian, who was misusing cocaine and prescription drugs, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Confessing that he was "so deeply scared that he was gonna die" at the time, Kroll said on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, "It was incredibly stressful to be in the midst of the pandemic, trying to literally coordinate and produce an intervention, bringing a bunch of different people together, friends from college."

Kroll noted that he was filming Don't Worry Darling in Los Angeles, his pregnant wife was nearing her due date, and Mulaney was "running around New York City like a true madman".

During the process of planning the intervention, he had a revelation: "You're all of a sudden going back and being like, 'Oh, that's why I've had an inconsistent friend for the last X amount of time.' It gives you both empathy for them and also a tremendous amount of anger because they've been lying to you."

The Big Mouth creator also remembered an emotional phone call he had with the former Saturday Night Live star shortly before the intervention.

"(It was) both of us crying, and me just being like, 'I'm so scared you're going to die,'" he recounted. "And I felt him feeling the same way, but also like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah... anyway, I gotta go. I'm in this new Airbnb.'"

Kroll and his friends staged an intervention for Mulaney in New York under the guise of a dinner, and he went straight to rehab, where he stayed for two months.

The Kroll Show star shared that he wasn't too thrilled when Mulaney started doing stand-up comedy routines about his addiction and the intervention.

"He was pretty angry and all of a sudden, I was like, 'Oh, I don't know if I like having jokes about me,'" he said, noting that Mulaney is "willing to share" while he is "very guarded in certain ways".