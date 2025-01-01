Kevin Costner sued by Horizon stunt performer over 'unscripted' rape scene

Kevin Costner is being sued for sexual harassment by a stunt double on his movie Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2 over an alleged unscripted rape scene.

Devyn LaBella filed the lawsuit against Costner, the film's director, co-writer and star, as well as Horizon's production companies in California on Tuesday.

In the document, the stunt performer claimed she "was the victim of a violent, unscripted, unscheduled rape scene directed by Kevin Costner" on the set of the movie in May 2023.

LaBella, who was the stunt double for Ella Hunt, alleged that Costner asked her to stand in for the actress "without proper notice, consent, preparation, or appropriate safeguard measures in place". She insisted that the job "was not within the scope of her role as a stunt double" and Hunt had refused to do it.

"On that day, I was left exposed, unprotected, and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism," LaBella said in a statement. "What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry."

LaBella claimed that she filmed a rape scene the previous day that was handled differently, with rehearsals, an intimacy coordinator, a closed set and the union-mandated notice for intimate scenes.

Costner denied the allegations via his lawyer Marty Singer, who insisted that he "always wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable working on his films and takes safety on set very seriously".

Singer continued, "However, this claim by Devyn LaBella has absolutely no merit, and it is completely contradicted by her own actions - and the facts. Ms. LaBella is a serial accuser of people in the entertainment industry and has worked with the same lawyer on past claims. But those shakedown tactics won't work in this case."

Singer alleged that LaBella gave a "thumbs up" to her stunt coordinator after a rehearsal and was in "good spirits" at dinner that evening. He also produced a positive text message that LaBella allegedly sent to her coordinator after the shoot.

LaBella is suing for sexual harassment, sexual discrimination, hostile work environment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and breach of contract, among other claims.

Costner released the first two Horizon chapters last year and the third is currently in production.