Lindsay Lohan admits singing for Freakier Friday was 'nerve-wracking'

Lindsay Lohan has admitted that singing on-screen for Freakier Friday was "nerve-wracking at first".

In the 2003 body-swap comedy, the Mean Girls actress portrayed Anna Coleman, who sang and played guitar in a band called Pink Slip, and she is still in the group in the upcoming sequel.

Reflecting on singing and playing guitar on-screen once again, Lohan admitted to ELLE that she was nervous because she hadn't sung publicly in years.

"It was good. Well, it was kind of nerve-racking at first, because I'm not singing as me," she explained. "When I was doing (Freaky Friday), I was also recording an album, so it was part of my life at the time. In this movie, I was singing it as Anna, whereas before felt more like Lindsay singing."

On bringing Pink Slip back together, she added, "The whole band came back. And it's so funny, because Christina Vidal (who plays bandmate Maddie) had just had a baby, and we were like, 'How weird is this? Are we still cool?'"

The mother of one pursued music as well as acting during the height of her career and released albums in 2004 and 2005.

Lohan, 38, added that the musical aspect of the film really drives home its "feel-good" factor.

"When I saw the second cut, I wanted to get up and dance at the end. I was like, 'Oh, this is cool. I like this song. I want people to do that,'" she gushed.

Freakier Friday, also starring Jamie Lee Curtis, will be released in cinemas on 8 August.