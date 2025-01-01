Mamma Mia! producer addresses Sabrina Carpenter casting speculation

Mamma Mia! producer Judy Craymer has addressed fans calling for Sabrina Carpenter to star in the third movie.

After the Espresso singer started covering the ABBA song Mamma Mia on her tour, fans began suggesting her for the part of Amanda Seyfried's daughter in the third instalment, which has been in development for years.

During an interview with Deadline, Craymer was asked who Carpenter could play in the movie, and after some hesitance, she replied, "She'd be a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep."

Streep played Seyfried's mother Donna Sheridan in the 2008 jukebox musical, but the character was revealed to be dead in the 2018 sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Despite Donna's death, Streep has expressed an interest in returning for a third movie, and Craymer confirmed to Deadline that Donna would somehow make a reappearance in it.

"Yeah, she said our after-shooting dinners were legendary," she quipped.

Seyfried, who plays Sophie in the musicals, previously addressed the Carpenter fan casting in October, telling ABC News, "If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I'll make it happen... I'm a big fan."

Craymer, who produced the stage musical and its film adaptations, also gave an update on the next chapter's development, revealing that there is a script and everything is on track.

"Well, we know what we want to do with the movie, and it will happen," she stated.

The Mamma Mia! films also starred Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters and Cher.