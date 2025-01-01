Lea Michele set to return to Broadway

Lea Michele is set to return to Broadway this autumn.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Glee star is returning to Broadway in a lead role in the new production of Chess.

Michele will star alongside Les Misérables actor Aaron Tveit and stage actor and singer Nicholas Christopher.

The upcoming revival is set to take place at a Shubert Theater. The exact dates and theatre are yet to be announced.

This will be the first Broadway revival of the musical since its opening in 1988, following its West End debut in 1986.

With music by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of the pop group ABBA, Chess tells the story of American and Russian chess champions competing against each other and for the same woman at the height of the Cold War.

This production will also mark Michele's first return to the Broadway stage since she played Fanny Brice in the 2022 production of Funny Girl. She remained in the role for a year.

Before she shot to fame as Rachel Berry in the hit musical series Glee, Michele regularly performed on stage.

The Scream Queens actress made her stage debut in 1995 as Young Cosette in Les Misérables and went on to star in a 1998 production of Ragtime and the 2004 revival of Fiddler on the Roof.

She also originated the role of Wendla in 2006's Spring Awakening, alongside Jonathan Groff, Skylar Austin, and John Gallagher Jr.

Michael Mayer, the director of Spring Awakening, is also set to direct Chess.