Kieran Culkin joining cast of latest ‘Hunger Games’ film

Kieran Culkin is joining the cast of the latest ‘Hunger Games’ film.

The actor, 41, has enjoyed a resurgence in fame thanks to his roles in ‘Succession’ and ‘A Real Pain’, and is now stepping into the glittering shoes of Caesar Flickerman in the upcoming prequel movie ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’.

Its producer Nina Jacobson was quoted by Variety saying: “Kieran’s magnetism, wit, and unpredictability make him a perfect fit for Caesar Flickerman.

“A host like Caesar transforms brutality into entertainment, and an actor as layered as Kieran makes sure we don’t look away.”

Kieran takes over the role made famous by Stanley Tucci in the original four-film franchise.

Sunrise on the Reaping’, based on Suzanne Collins’ latest novel, takes place 24 years before the events of the first film and centres on a young Haymitch Abernathy – played in the new adaptation by Joseph Zada – during the 50th Hunger Games, known as the Second Quarter Quell.

The film is slated for release on 20 November 2026.

Its cast also includes Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Lili Taylor as Mags, Ben Wang as Wyatt, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket and Ralph Fiennes as President Snow.

Molly McCann will portray Louella, with Iona Bell as her Capitol-assigned lookalike, Lou Lou.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman was also quoted Variety saying: “Kieran’s scene-stealing presence and undeniable charm are perfect for Caesar Flickerman, the sickeningly watchable host of Panem’s darkest spectacle. Stanley Tucci made Caesar unforgettable – and now Kieran will make the role entirely his own.”

Francis Lawrence returns to direct the film, having helmed every entry in the franchise since 2012’s ‘Catching Fire’.

The screenplay has been adapted by Billy Ray. Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce under the Color Force banner, with Cameron MacConomy serving as executive producer.

Culkin’s casting comes during a high point in his career. He won the best supporting actor Oscar earlier this year for his performance in ‘A Real Pain’, opposite Jesse Eisenberg, and previously took home the lead actor in a drama Emmy for his role as Roman Roy in HBO’s ‘Succession’.

He is currently starring in a sold-out Broadway run of ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ alongside Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr.

The original ‘Hunger Games’ films have grossed more than $3.3 billion worldwide.