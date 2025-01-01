Brad Pitt confesses frustration with constant media attention

Brad Pitt has been left exasperated by the attention his private life draws from the media.

The 61-year-old acting legend has been in the spotlight since 1987, winning two Academy Awards, and receiving a further five nominations, over the years.

But while his acting career has attracted plaudits, his personal life - which has included failed marriages to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie - has attracted intensive attention.

Hitting out at the scrutiny his life draws, he told GQ, "My personal life is always in the news. It's been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let's put it that way."

Asked if acting offers a "refuge" from all the public attention, he replied, "It's been an annoyance I've had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do.

"So, it's always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that. I don't know. I don't know."

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star went on to compare the attention to a fly "buzzing around" as an irritation.

In his in-depth interview, he also addressed the end of his marriage to Jolie, 49, following the finalisation of their divorce last December after more than eight years.

Asked if it was a "relief" to have the divorce completed, he commented, "No, I don't think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

Pitt was married Jolie in 2014 after they began their relationship in 2006 - but they abruptly split in 2016.

He was previously married to Friends star Aniston from 2000 until 2005.