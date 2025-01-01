Magda Szubanski diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Magda Szubanski has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

The Australian comedy actor, who is best known internationally for her role as Esme Hoggett in the Babe franchise, announced she is battling Mantle Cell Lymphoma in a heartbreaking video on Thursday.

"Hello, my lovelies. So the head is shaved in anticipation of it all falling out in a couple of weeks, because I have just been diagnosed with a very rare, very aggressive, very serious lymphoma," she began.

"It is one of the nasty ones, unfortunately. But the good thing is, I'm surrounded by beautiful friends and family and an incredible medical support team.

"Love is all. Please keep a distance, though, if because I will be very immunocompromised, so I can't hug no more. Bye. You."

The Happy Feet actor also shared that Mantle Cell Lymphoma is a "rare and fast-moving blood cancer".

"I won't sugar-coat it: it's rough. But I'm hopeful. I'm being lovingly cared for by friends and family, my medical team is brilliant, and I've never felt more held by the people around me."

Szubanski was born in Liverpool and emigrated to Australia as a child. She's also known for her role as Sharon on cult TV comedy Kath & Kim, and as a passionate LGBT rights advocate.