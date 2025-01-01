Vince Vaughn gives promising Dodgeball 2 update

Vince Vaughn has a "pretty good" idea for a 'Dodgeball' sequel.

The 55-year-old actor played Average Joe's Gym owner Peter LaFleur in cult classic 2004 comedy 'Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story', and he has given an update on a follow-up two years after a sequel was announced, albeit without much progress since 2023.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "There’s always talk of these. 'Dodgeball', actually, there’s an idea that’s pretty good, but nothing for sure."

He explained that after new Netflix film 'Nonnas', his next project is another season of 'Bad Monkey' followed by "another thing" he's working on.

He added: "I’m going to start the second season of 'Bad Monkey', which is great, and then I have another thing I’m going to do, but I would definitely…

"It’s always about if the story’s right, if the extension is something that makes sense.

"There are ideas that are good with some of these, but you never know what transpires and if it makes sense for everybody.

"But I’m definitely open to it. I love a lot of those movies and definitely open if something comes to pass."

The original movie followed a group of misfits who enter a Las Vegas dodgeball tournament in a bid to save their gym from a corporate chain by winning the prize money.

Alan Tudyk - who played Steve 'The Pirate' Cowan in the original movie - recently revealed a 'Dodgeball 2' script "has been written", but speculated that "there has to be something holding it back".

He told ComicBook.com: “This is what’s been reported, that I’ve read at least online, and I’ve kind of heard rumors around.

"It’s written, Vince likes it, I guess that’s all I know. I don’t know that I’m in it.

"All I know is this: I threw out my shoulder doing that movie, and now I’m 54, so how am I gonna do that? I don’t know.”

Vaughn previously insisted everyone involved has no desire to make the film unless it's "funny".

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, he said: "They've always talked about these things forever and I had an idea that was fun and the studio likes it, so we'll see where it goes.

"I think Ben [Stiller] is open to doing it, I think he's in the same boat as me actually which is if it's a really fun and great idea then that's fun, but if it's just something to go do it again then why?

"I think for all of us if it feels right and it's funny, it would be something to go back to, and if it's not, it's just another idea getting kicked around."

Meanwhile, co-star Justin Long revealed a few years ago that Ben Stiller might be having reservations about a sequel.

He told ComicBook.com: "Of course I would love to do it and I hope that it ends up happening, but I think Ben is a little, what he told me on that podcast was that he's a little trepidatious about doing a sequel to something so beloved, something that people enjoy so much that.

"It's very risky, you don't wanna s*** on the original, you want something just as good.

"So I think [Ben is] a little wary of that, of trying to recreate something that was very specific to that time, but I hope he comes around on it."