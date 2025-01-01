Kylie Jenner explains why she wears black when supporting Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner didn't want to be "too attention grabbing" while supporting Timothée Chalamet during awards season.

In recent months, the reality TV personality has accompanied her actor boyfriend to a number of high-profile events, with them making their red carpet debut as a couple at the David di Donatello Awards in Italy in early May.

Reflecting on the decision to wear a string of black outfits during an interview for Harper's Bazaar published on Wednesday, Kylie explained that she didn't want to distract from Timothée.

"Although these are the most beautiful, iconic gowns that I've been wearing, I think a black dress is also kind of like, not too attention grabbing in the best way," she said. "You can never go wrong with a black dress."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who also accompanied Timothée to the 2025 Academy Awards in March, went on to insist she didn't particularly plan to wear only black numbers during the past awards season.

"I think it just like happened that way. Even, recently I was like, 'I can't wear another black dress.' And then, of course, the most perfect, gorgeous Schiaparelli black dress shows up," the 27-year-old continued, referring to the low-cut number she donned for the Italian film awards earlier this month.

Kylie and Timothée, 29, have been dating since April 2023.