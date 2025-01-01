Peter Kwong dies aged 73

Big Trouble in Little China actor Peter Kwong has died aged 73.

Kwong passed away in his sleep on Tuesday night, his representatives told multiple outlets on Wednesday. His cause of death was not disclosed.

He is best known for playing Rain, one of the three martial arts warlocks called the Three Storms, alongside Kurt Russell and Kim Cattrall in John Carpenter's 1986 action adventure Big Trouble in Little China.

The same year, he also played restaurant owner and henchman Tommy Tong in The Golden Child alongside Eddie Murphy, and appeared in Never Too Young to Die, starring John Stamos.

An accomplished martial artist, Kwong also appeared in TV shows such as The A-Team, Wonder Woman, Little House on the Prairie, Miami Vice, Cagney & Lacey, Dynasty, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, his last on-screen TV role in 2020.

In addition to acting, Kwong was further involved in Hollywood by being on the various industry boards, including the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) National Board of Directors and the Actors Branch Executive Committee of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), which organises the Oscars.

"He had a wonderful life and career," Kwong's longtime friend, actor and producer Peter R.J. Deyell, told Deadline. "I watched him fight for the things he believed in, and I championed him for that... He was always a gentleman and willing to help."