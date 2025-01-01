Maria Bello files for divorce from wife Dominique Crenn

Maria Bello has filed for divorce from her wife Dominique Crenn after a year of marriage.

The Coyote Ugly actress filed paperwork to end her marriage to the French chef in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

According to TMZ, Bello listed their date of separation as 7 April, exactly one year after they got officially married following a five-year engagement. They later had a wedding ceremony in Mexico on 12 May 2024.

"Orders for spousal support (are) to be determined by written agreement of the parties," Bello's filing reads, reports People, with the documents stating that the costs of mediation will "be split between the parties".

Bello, 58, made her first public appearance with Crenn, 60, at Oscars parties in February 2020 and they revealed that they got engaged in Paris in December 2019.

"We're pretty happy, considering that we just got engaged," Bello told Entertainment Tonight at Elton John's annual Oscars viewing party. "So this is sort of our fun time out in Hollywood for the first time. It was very surprising and meant to be, but about time. I've finally grown up enough to get married."

The actress shares a 24-year-old son named Jackson with her ex Dan McDermott, while Crenn, the only female chef in America with three Michelin stars, has two children from a previous relationship.