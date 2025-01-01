Yungblud confirms Florence Pugh stars in new music video

Yungblud has confirmed that Florence Pugh will star in his new music video.

The British musician is preparing to release a new music video for his upcoming song, Zombie.

Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share details of the video, including the news that Pugh will star in it.

In his post, the Abyss singer shared a photo of a clapperboard featuring Pugh's name and the song title. He also confirmed in the caption that the video will be released on Friday.

The Oscar-nominated actress praised the collaboration in the comments section, writing, "I'm so proud of you and what we made. Well done babe."

The Thunderbolts* actress also reposted the announcement to her Instagram Stories, adding the caption, "Very cool things to come."

According to The Sun, Pugh will play a nurse in the music video.

At a playback event in March, Yungblud teased that he had cast a well-known British actress in the music video, but didn't share any further details.

"We have got a massive f**king British actress in the video - it is going to be iconic," he wrote at the time. "This song is called Zombie."

Speaking about the track, he continued, "It is a ballad and what I learned as a songwriter is trying to write about a specific event but not forcing you to feel what I feel when you hear it."

Pugh previously starred in the 2024 music video for Rachel Chinouriri's song Never Need Me.

Zombie will appear on Yungblud's upcoming fourth studio album, IDOLS, which is set for release on 20 June.