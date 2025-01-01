Ryan Phillippe had 'some fears' about playing gay teenager in One Life to Live

Ryan Phillippe has admitted that he had "some fears" about playing a gay teenager in One Life to Live.

The 50-year-old actor has reflected on his breakout role, which saw him play Billy Douglas on the U.S. soap from 1992 to 1993.

The character was the first openly gay teenager featured in a television series, marking a groundbreaking moment in daytime TV history.

In a new interview with People, Phillippe described the experience as a "really profound" one.

"I was so young that there were elements of me that were afraid because it was such a different time," he said, referring to the challenges of portraying an LGBTQ+ character during that era.

The Cruel Intentions star also revealed that some people around him had advised him not to take the role.

"I think there were some fears associated with the point in time that we were at and it being before so many walls and ceilings have been broken in that regard," he told the outlet. "But I know that any fears that anyone had about me doing it immediately went away once I saw the reaction that it got from the people who viewed it."

Phillippe then recalled how quickly praise began after his first appearance on the long-running drama.

The actor shared that he received letters from young fans saying, "I've never seen someone represent me in any entertainment before in my life."

He also noted that parents reached out to thank him for helping them connect with their LGBTQ+ children.